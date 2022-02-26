Dr. Jim Rankin will present his “Adventures in Truth mission” Sunday, March 20.
At the 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services, his presentation will be Footprints in Stone. He’ll give a follow-on presentation at 6 p.m. with Beyond the Footprints.
Often called “A modern day Indiana Jones with a Bible in hand,” Rankin is an accomplished biblical explorer, adventurer, dynamic speaker and best-selling author.
His latest release, “Footprints of Jesus: Crushed in Stone” was published in August of 2021. He has opened the doors to Biblical reality with his incredible discoveries in the ancient lands of Ethiopia and Egypt, and has become a popular guest on such international television programs as TBN’s Praise The Lord Show, The Hour of Power, Atlanta LIVE, CTN and many others.
Rankin carries a Masters and Doctorate degree in theological studies, and he and his wife Sherri are the founders of Adventures In Truth Explorations and Missions.
When not in tombs and caves and studying ancient manuscripts that bring the Bible together, he and Sherri travel the United States sharing their discoveries.
Adventures in Truth is a fascinating ministry, spreading God’s Word around the world. This ministry combines that spiritual feel with the thrill of an adventure of exploring, discovering and confirming that the Bible is true.
From forbidden islands and dark hidden tombs to mountain top fortresses and long lost Biblical truths, Rankin has dedicated his life to following the lead of a higher guide while spreading the gospel to each soul along his path of discovery.
He has taken on extreme challenges in his journey to unearth and locate some of the Bible’s most hidden secrets while making his personal goal of reaching “lost” civilizations with the gospel of Jesus Christ.
The purpose of Adventures In Truth is to educate on the authenticity of the Bible’s Holy Scriptures and its truth through archeological and historical evidence with research and education, bringing truth to the Scriptures while taking the Holy Word to people all around the world.
He has been credited with locating the only known evidence of the existence of the Ark of the Covenant along with many other incredible artifacts and locations of Biblical sites once thought to be lost.
Come experience the adventure as Rankin gives his presentations at Harvest Chapel. There is no charge, but a free-will offering will be taken.
The church is located off Center Rd at 225 Cortina Blvd. If you have any questions, call the church office at 941-786-1482.
