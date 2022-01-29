We have spent so many days, weeks and months isolated from our friends, family and communities of faith because of the continuing threat of the COVID virus.
If we were one of the unfortunate ones infected with the virus, our isolation led to rejection. No one was to come near for fear of infection. We were isolated. We felt rejected. Alone.
I dislike wearing that mask. I know it is important for me and others, but I still dislike it. I cannot see a smile or someone’s sadness. It is hidden away.
That also adds to our anger and isolation. No hugs. No handshakes. Not even a fist bump. Stay away! At least 6 feet.
We humans are not built for this.
Rabbi Nachman (1772-1810) of Breslov Ukraine put it this way: “Man reaches in three directions — up to God, in to oneself and out to others. In reaching in any direction, one embraces all three.”
If we cannot reach out to others, where are the blessings of community?
A Gospel reading from Luke 17:11-19 teaches us about community and the radical inclusiveness of God.
In this Gospel reading, Jesus comes upon 10 lepers isolated outside their community. They have been rejected because of their disease.
According to the law in Leviticus 13:45, people with a terrible skin condition are required to move out of the community and are to be declared unclean (cut off from God).
They must not comb their hair. They must cover their lower faces and wear torn clothes. They are not permitted to work. Their house and belongings are burned.
They can not participate in society. They are forced to live on the outskirts of town and beg. They must cry out “Unclean! Unclean!” if anyone approaches.
They must stay a safe 6-foot distance away from anyone. (Sound familiar?) Anyone who comes too close or touches them would also become unclean.
They live on the margins of society, alone, outside the community. Unable to earn a living. Dependent upon others.
Worst of all, the disease is considered to be the result of sin. It is a sign of God’s disfavor and rejection.
Yet Jesus heals them.
Who do we regard as lepers today? The unemployed. Migrant workers. People of color. The mentally ill. The homeless. The elderly. People with dementia. The disabled and disfigured. Other religions. The other political party. The unlovable.
The coronavirus pandemic has further exacerbated this. Forced to retreat into our households, we have ebbed away like the tide, leaving behind the unlovables, rejected by the community.
People step away from each other. There is an end to hugs. There is no human contact. People are alone, isolated even angry.
In Luke’s recounting, within this group of lepers was a Samaritan. He was doubly outcast, if you can imagine that.
In some translations he is called a stranger, in others, a foreigner. Either way, he is not someone even the lepers themselves would consider a part of their community.
As a Samaritan, he was considered by the polite society of his day as stupid and low class, looked down on by everyone.
Their ancestry was not right. Their practice of religion was not right. They were racially mixed, for heaven’s sake.
Now, Jesus is on his final trip to Jerusalem. These 10 lepers, seeing Jesus and his companions, call out begging for mercy.
They did not expect healing. No one had been healed of leprosy in 700 years, when Elisha told Naaman to dip himself in the River Jordan seven times.
They were not seeking healing, but rather some type of handout. Food. Clothes. Yes, even recognition of their humanity.
Can you imagine their surprise and confusion when Jesus tells them to go see the priests? See the priests?
This was what one did, according to the law in Leviticus 14:2-32. The priest could declare them clean and fit to re-enter society. These lepers would have to go to the temple at Jerusalem. There was nowhere else to go.
For the Samaritan, it was another thing altogether. He could not go to the priests at the temple. He was not considered an acceptable member of society. He would still be outcast, healed or not.
No priest would talk with him and declare him clean. He was a Samaritan and still unclean in spite of the physical healing.
When the Samaritan obeyed Jesus and was healed, he knew there was no other place for this foreigner, this stranger to turn, but to the grace of God. Jesus.
He threw himself at the feet of Jesus, recognizing his turn to God. Then Jesus told him, “Get up and go on your way; your faith has made you well.”
Not only was this grateful outcast healed of his disease, but now he was made whole, body, mind and spirit. He was a member of God’s community.
There were no outcasts or lepers with Jesus. No unlovables. Jesus made no exclusions. All are loved.
We must recover this sense of community. We must recover those blessings. Even behind our masks, our smiling eyes must meet those of the stranger.
We must throw out the welcome mat. All are welcome. There are no exceptions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.