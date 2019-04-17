VENICE• The Easter Egg Hunt Eggstavaganza will be held from 9 a.m. to noon April 20 at the Gazebo in Downtown Venice Centennial Park, 200 West Venice Ave. Meet the Easter Bunny, race to find hidden eggs and just have fun. Admission is free. For more information, call 941-484-6742 or visit VisitVeniceFl.org.
NORTH PORT• The Fellowship Church Campus, 13000 Tamiami Trail, in North Port, will host its 2019 Easter Eggstravaganza from 2-4 p.m. on April 13. With more than 50,000 Easter eggs hidden for the kids, this event will be huge. Free and open to the public along with the egg hunt, there will be face painters, clowns, games, prizes and pizza. Six bicycles and two Kindle Fires will be given away to children who qualify. For more information, call the Fellowship Church office at 941-475-7447 or log on to MYFC.church.
• On April 13, the city of North Port will host its signature “Egg”normous Egg Hunt for families with children ages 3 to 9. The egg hunt will take place at 10 a.m. on City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Children are encouraged to bring their own baskets to gather as many of the 22,000 eggs that they can. Children who find an egg with a special ticket inside can redeem it on-site for an extra special basket from the Easter Bunny. Egg hunters will be divided into three age groups; 3-4 years old, 5- 6 years old, and 7-9 years old. As part of this event and in conjunction with Deep Creek Community Church, the city will also offer an Adaptive Egg Hunt section for children with special needs and their families. The Adaptive Egg Hunt will include sensory eggs and other accommodations to ensure eggs are easily found and reachable. This will allow egg hunters to search at a pace they are comfortable with.
PORT CHARLOTTE• Easter Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 13 at Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave. Prepare for food, games, music and inflatables. For more information, call 941-625-4356 or go to PCUMC.com.
• Come and join the Easter Bunny from 9 a.m. to noon on April 20 at North Charlotte Regional Park, 1185 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte, to celebrate Charlotte County’s 55th Easter egg hunt production. Children 12 and under are welcome to participate. There will be games, bounce houses, crafts, face painting, laser tag, music, prizes and one of the largest egg hunts in Charlotte County. Don’t forget to bring your Easter basket. This event is free for all. For more information, call 941-627-1074.
PUNTA GORDA• Easter Bunny Festival is a free, fun and festive event for the entire family from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 13, along Madrid Blvd. across from Subway in Punta Gorda. Visit with the Easter Bunny, enjoy treats and goodie bags for kids ages 10 and under, plus games and prizes. For more information, visit Eventa.us/amp/events/punta-gorda-fl/easter-bunny-festival.
• Friendship United Methodist Church, 12275 Paramount Drive, in Punta Gorda, will holds its “Spring Fling” from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on April 20. Featured: Food, face painting, (candy) kissing booth, fishing booth, Easter egg hunts for small children and one for adults. Entertainment along with vendors, games and prizes, candy and a learning experience on what the true meaning of Easter is. All ages are welcome. For more information, call 941- 637-1717.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.