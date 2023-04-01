VENICE — CoastLife Church will host its second annual Easter Egg Drop event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 8 at Venice High School.
The church will drop 50,000 eggs from a helicopter for children ages 1-11 years old. In addition, there will be multiple inflatables, carnival games and face painting for the whole family to enjoy at no cost.
For the first time, this year’s event will feature a Sidekick Zone for children with physical limitations, sensory needs, or those unable to participate in the traditional egg drop.
This area will also feature specialized activities during the entire event.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community,” said Dillon Ritchie, executive ministry director. “It is in the heart of our Church and Lead Pastors, Jason and Heidi Warman, that every person in our community would experience the love of Jesus this Easter season as we celebrate His resurrection together.”
Guests will also enjoy multiple food trucks with items available for a nominal fee.
The event is set to kick off the church’s Easter services, which begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 7. The church will host additional services at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, and 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m., and 11:30 a.m. on Sun., April 9.
