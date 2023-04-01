Egg Drop

Eggs are dropped from a helicopter over Venice High School in this 2020 photo.

 FILE PHOTO

VENICE — CoastLife Church will host its second annual Easter Egg Drop event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 8 at Venice High School.

The church will drop 50,000 eggs from a helicopter for children ages 1-11 years old. In addition, there will be multiple inflatables, carnival games and face painting for the whole family to enjoy at no cost.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments