Elder Dr. Nancy L. Wilson, pastor and Christian LGBTQ+ activist, is the 2019 recipient of the Mother Eagle Award. The award will be presented Jan. 10 at the Q Christian Fellowship conference in Chicago, Illinois.
The Mother Eagle Award was jointly created by Q Christian Fellowship (formerly the Gay Christian Network) and Christian Feminism Today to honor women who have taken the lead in advocating for LGBTQ+ equality in Christianity.
The award’s name comes from Deuteronomy 32:11: “Like an eagle that stirs up its nest and hovers over its young, that spreads its wings to catch them and carries them aloft” (NIV).
This is an annual award. Virginia Ramey Mollenkott received the inaugural award in 2017. Rev. Dr. Yvette A. Flunder was the 2018 recipient.
Wilson served as moderator (global leader) of the Metropolitan Community Churches (MCC) denomination from 2005 to 2016. She has held various local, national, and international leadership positions within the denomination since joining in 1972.
Currently the co-senior pastor at SunCoast MCC in Venice, Florida, Wilson is also an Associate Minister with The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries. She has been involved in key moments in LGBTQ+ Christian history, including participating in the ﬁrst-ever meeting of gay and lesbian religious leaders at the White House in 1979.
In 2013, she gave a Scripture reading at the Inaugural Prayer Service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. (the ﬁrst openly gay clergy member to participate). She obtained her B.A. from Allegheny College, her M.Div. from SS. Cyril and Methodius Seminary, and her D.Min. from Episcopal Divinity School (EDS). She received an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree from Episcopal Divinity School in 2016.
Wilson has authored several books, one of which is titled “I Love to Tell the Story: 100+ Stories of Justice, Inclusion and Hope,” which provides a glimpse into the many important events she has experienced while advocating for LGBTQ+ Christians.
About Q Christian Fellowship
Q Christian Fellowship radically welcomes a diverse community of people who are drawn together through our love of Christ and our belief that every LGBTQ+ person, indeed, every person, is a beloved child of God. Founded in 2001, Q Christian has nearly 35,000 members online and provides devotionals, blog posts at qchristian.org.
The Q Christian Fellowship conference is the world’s largest annual event for LGBTQ+ Christians and allies for 15 years.
About Christian Feminism Today
With a history dating from 1973, Christian Feminism Today (originally the Evangelical Women’s Caucus) is an international ecumenical organization working to promote gender justice in Christianity. In 1986 the organization voted to take an official position in support of lesbian and gay equality, likely the ﬁrst evangelical organization to do so. CFT’s primary outreach vehicle is its website, Christian Feminism Today.
For more information, call Le Weaver at 317-721-3660.
