If ever there was a familiar work of art, it has to be “Sunflowers in a Vase,” painted by Vincent Van Gogh.
I took the photo you see here while at the Van Gogh Immersive Experience. To see such huge flowers all around me was truly impressive.
Because I was curious, I did some research on these paintings. Why did he paint so many of them? I needed to know, so I went digging.
We know that Vincent Van Gogh led a difficult life, tormented by depression. His paintings were not appreciated at all by most during his life.
He often lived in poverty. What a tragedy it is that at age 37, he ended his own life. Yet along with hundreds of other works of art, he left us twelve that have sunflowers as their subject.
Again, why sunflowers?
Many art historians believe that for Vincent, sunflowers represented gratitude. I also read that he found tremendous joy in painting them, so that he created them with gusto.
I love picturing him painting like that, maybe even finding relief in his tormented mind. Gratitude and joy do go together, don’t they?
Don’t you enjoy giving someone flowers or another gift to say “thank you?” Now, I may not be very good at writing thank you notes, but I try to always show my gratitude in other ways.
It definitely brings me joy when I do.
As I contemplated joy and gratitude, a verse came to me.
“Let the message of Christ dwell among you richly as you teach and admonish one another with all wisdom through psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit, singing to God with gratitude in your hearts.” (Col. 3:16)
What would our outlook on life be if we realized how much we have to be thankful for? Think about it right now. What blessings has God given to you?
What if you made a list and then sang what you wrote as a way of letting the Lord know that you are grateful? I’ll bet that if you did, you wouldn’t be able to stop smiling.
What if you sang the list while doing daily chores? Or maybe when you were creating something? My personal list is very long, and it makes me smile to follow my own suggestion and to praise God through singing it.
Maybe then I can go about my day with the same gusto that Vincent had painting those incredible flowers. Maybe you can, too.
And maybe, just maybe, we can truly find joy, no matter what we face.
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
