Local pastors and religious leaders offered these quotes as “encouraging words to touch your heart.”

1) You cannot change your past, but you can determine your destiny, by choosing to follow Jesus Christ — Billy Graham

2) Show me a man whose Bible is falling apart. I will show you a man who is not — Doc Malwin

3) Heaven is a denomination-free zone — One Christ Won City

4) Look to where God is working, then go and help — Dr. Henry Blackaby

5) God’s hand never lets go, and his face never turns away — Dr. David Allen

6) It is cruel to cosign a man to his sin — Dietrich Bonheoffer

7) In God’s name, stop a moment, cease your work and look around — Leo Tolstoy

8) It is not about me, it is not about now — Rick Warren

9) Relationships are the currency of God’s Kingdom — Will Crooks

10) You need to think more of eternity, not less! — Rick Warren

11) Satan is everywhere you are not supposed to be — — Anonymous

12) Help someone today. Start with the person nearest you — Mother Teresa

13) You pray, ‘God, fix my life,’ but to God it is not broken — Billy Swanson

14) Christianity is not a competition — Anonymous

15) The Church is a refuge for the world, not from the world — Anonymous

16) God’s gift to you each day, of Grace and Mercy is free. Share it always with everyone — James Foubister IV

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments