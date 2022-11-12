ENGLEWOOD — The Christmas Bazaar that fills the gymnasium-sized Englewood United Methodist Fellowship Hall each year will be Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 700 East Dearborn Street, Englewood.

The public is invited to shop for affordable gifts hand-crafted by members of the Creative Workshop at the church. The facility is accessible, and parking is plentiful.


