Buddhist monks prepare food for the 2021 Taste of Sri Lanka, which was a virtual event because of the pandemic. This year will be a dine in or carry out event at the Jewish Congregation of Venice from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 1.
The third annual Taste of Sri Lanka fundraising event will be held May 1 at the Jewish Congregation of Venice to benefit The Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center.
The center is run by a group of Buddhist monks from the Island nation of Sri Lanka.
They have been teaching mindfulness meditation in the Venice area since 2014. The nonprofit group owned a building on Shamrock Boulevard in Venice Gardens where they offered meditation and holistic classes until the building was destroyed during a tropical storm last July.
One hundred percent of the proceeds from this fundraiser will go into the building fund as insurance proved inadequate.
This event promises to be a fun cultural occasion with tasty food, including Sri Lankan street dishes, several different curries, including lotus root curry and watalappan, which is the Sri Lankan version of flan.
All food is vegetarian, and gluten-free if you skip the egg rolls. Although Sri Lankans love their food hot, the chef has promised to keep the dishes mild for sensitive digestive systems.
The entertainment lineup includes Bollywood dancers, a soothing healing chant, and flute music.
For the “foodies,” Monk San will give an introduction to Sri Lankan spices and herbs used in cooking. There also will be an educational presentation on soil conservation followed by a Save Soil Dance.
A 50-50 raffle, silent and live auctions will be held at the event. For a preview of the auction items, visit BLBMC.ORG. Tickets also can be purchased at the website or by calling 941-323-8033.
The JCV is located at 600 North Auburn Road. Hours for the event are from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $29 per person with dine-in or carry-out options.
