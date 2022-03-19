Main entrance to the Jewish Center of Venice

Jewish Center of Venice is at 600 Auburn Road off East Venice Avenue.

 GONDOLIER FILE PHOTO

The Jewish Congregation of Venice invites one and all to an entertaining Afternoon At The Movies from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 10.

The film’s title is “When do We Eat,” and the answer for filmgoers is “during the film, of course.”

The cost of the ticket is $10 for members and $12 for guests. That includes popcorn and soda or water.

The film is a comedy about a family celebrating Passover. It is the first time in three yeas that the family is together for the holiday and all the hilarious mishaps that occur.

For more information, call the JCV at 941-484-2022. The deadline for reservations is April 6.

The JCV is located at 600 Auburn Road (off East Venice Avenue) in Venice.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments