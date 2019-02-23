A special concert will be held at Harvest Chapel of Venice Sunday evening, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. when The Enloe Brothers put on their “Once in a Lifetime” concert.
We are so looking forward to their ministering to us in Venice. It isn’t often that they present in concert, so they are calling this concert “Once in a Lifetime” and might be the first as well as the last Enloe Brothers concert with all four brothers and their one and only sister, Charlotte, at the piano.
They will bring a sense of positive witness. Their individual ministries have been described as creative and enjoyable, dedicated and loving as they share themselves for this special time together and the Venice community.
The Enloe Brothers consist of Neil, Bob, Dan and Pastor Phil Enloe. Individually these men have impacted those who have been in their company with joy, loving kindness as well as effectively ministering the Gospel to people of all ages. They inspire and encourage people with the honesty of their presentation of the Gospel in music as well as the testimony they share. Their impact will be felt.
They have been together for many years evangelizing all over the world sharing their talent, most recently in the United Nations where they were invited to provide some Americana music with Gospel overtones.
All of the Enloe Brothers have learned the importance of showing love for everyone in their lives. They share themselves, their testimonies, they lives with their audiences. Their love for each other as brothers is evident as they present themselves to their audience. They also have a lot of fun when they are together.
This will be a “one in a million” concert as well as a “Once in a Lifetime” concert and they are sharing themselves with us in Venice at Harvest Chapel. How great is this?
Join with us as we relax and become one with those in attendance, who also appreciate hearing about our Lord in quartet format.
If you miss this concert, you might never see these brothers together in concert again. This will be a wonderful evening with these Christian men. You will be so blessed by their witness and their testimonies.
Harvest Chapel is on the corner of Center Road and Cortina Blvd. in Venice — just two blocks in from US 41 bypass heading east toward I-75. There is a marquee outside of the church so you can’t miss it. For more information, call D. Sweet at 941-483-4751 or the church office at 941-786-1482.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.