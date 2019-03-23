Approximately 450 parishioners attended the Volunteer Appreciation Reception in the Parish Center of Epiphany Cathedral recently.
Father Jack Costello extended his appreciation to the volunteers with dinner and live entertainment. There were 20 gift baskets from the community collected by Margaret Wells, as door prizes.
A Chinese New Year Celebration of the Festival of Lights was the colorful theme, with lanterns and dragons everywhere. Committee members dressed in Chinese costumes lent by Venice Theatre. The Council of Catholic Women and the Knights of Columbus assisted in many ways.
The parish social committee, under the leadership of Greg and Mary Jo Novack, organized the entire event.
