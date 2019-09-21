Epiphany

These middle school students at Epiphany Cathedral School raised money and gathered supplies to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas: Alex, standing at left, Emma, Daritsa, Isabella, Arianna, Kateri, Kaylee, Raygen, Lorelei and Matthew; and Ewan, seated left, and Bryn.

“A caring community that serves others” is part of the mission statement of Epiphany Cathedral School, a Catholic school located on the island of Venice.

When students at Epiphany learned that Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas, they wanted to help. They began by praying for the victims.

Then, Alex and her seventh-grade classmates spearheaded a drive to gather supplies and monetary donations. Each day they spoke to the student body announcing how much was collected. They set a goal of 1,000 items that included paper goods, shampoo, body wash, baby supplies and more.

Raising $500 was another goal.

In one week, they surpassed their goals, having collected 1,476 items and $1,040.20. An Agape flight leaving the Venice airport will deliver the donations.

Students said they were glad they could help. Many felt excited, happy and proud of their accomplishment.

“Well done, Epiphany tigers,” said Mrs. Josephine Gunther, a teacher.

Established in 1959, Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School has a tradition of providing exceptional education to generations of families in an innovative, inviting and safe environment. The school’s inspired and distinctive spiritual identity is shaped and supported by their holistic approach to learning.

Focused on the three crowns of Epiphany — academic, character and spiritual — the faculty and staff educate the whole child, helping each student realize his or her individual potential.

Epiphany Cathedral School is currently enrolling students. Admissions and school information may be found at ECSTigers.com or by phoning 941-488-2215.

