Caloosa Sound Convention Center

The Caloosa Sound Convention Center will be the location of a “Eucharistic Congress” being held by The Diocese of Venice in Florida, March 25.

VENICE — The Diocese of Venice will hold a “Eucharistic Congress” in Fort Myers on Saturday, March 25.

The event at Caloosa Sound Convention Center will feature nationally known speakers.


