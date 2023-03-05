VENICE — The Diocese of Venice will hold a “Eucharistic Congress” in Fort Myers on Saturday, March 25.
The event at Caloosa Sound Convention Center will feature nationally known speakers.
It culminates in a public Eucharistic Procession in Fort Myers, followed by a Mass celebrated by Frank J. Dewane, bishop of the Diocese of Venice.
“As part of a national Eucharistic Revival called for by all the Bishops of the United States, this Diocesan event is an opportunity to revive one’s faith in, and be inspired by, the real presence of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist,” Dewane said. “This is an important and historic event in the Diocese and an invitation is warmly extended to all the faithful to attend.”
The event will feature talks centered on the Holy Eucharist by the Rev. Donald Calloway, Teresa Tomeo, Hector Molina and Mallory Smyth, among others.
There will be presentations in both English and Spanish and breakout sessions for men and women.
A youth rally will precede the event at Caloosa Sound on Friday, March 24. The rally is geared toward high school-age students and will feature a keynote presentation by the Rev. Timothy Anastos.
He will present “Holy Eucharist: The Greatest Gift.” The Catholic musical group The Vigil Project will perform.
