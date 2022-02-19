Englewood United Methodist Church on 700 E. Dearborn St., will be filled inside (the gymnasium-sized Fellowship Hall) and out (many tents) with thousands of items, Feb. 24-26.
This is the 35th season for the biggest annual (skipping only 2021 due to the pandemic) rummage sale in the area.
From 3 to 6 p.m., Thursday, there will be a special “Early Bird” Pre-Sale. A $5 “Shop Early Admission Fee” charged at the door, that day only, will give shoppers an edge over others in finding prime treasures.
There still will be countless great deals with no admission fee on the traditional Friday and Saturday sale days, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 25, and from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 26.
Shoppers can browse through furniture, small appliances, electronics, toys, clothes, fabrics and crafts, books, artificial flowers, art work, yard and shop tools, hardware, kitchenware, home décor, and just about everything imaginable at this bargain hunters’ paradise.
The United Methodist Women initiated this sale and have presented it annually for decades to benefit charitable programs locally and abroad.
While members of the United Methodist Men have always helped out, in recent years the sale has grown to be a larger joint project of the women and men. They split the net proceeds evenly to help fund their respective efforts to benefit people in need.
Both groups use funds from the sale to award scholarships to graduating high school seniors who attend or participate in the church, which has a seasonal congregation exceeding 2,000.
They also make their separate contributions to Family Promise (serving homeless families), Englewood Helping Hand, Meals on Wheels, and Foundations Preschool.
To support other charitable efforts, the United Methodist Women add their share of the sale money to that generated by their November Christmas Bazaar.
Other programs they assist include Englewood and Vineland Elementary schools, Lemon Bay Project Graduation, Englewood Community Care Clinic, FISH, Loveland School, Habitat for Humanity of both Sarasota and Charlotte Counties, United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), Echo Agricultural Missions and Community Development, Appalachian Service Project, Kairos Prison Ministry and Solve Maternity Homes.
Likewise, to serve others in the community, the United Methodist Men add their share of the proceeds to funds generated by their popular Country Breakfasts held in Fellowship Hall every other Saturday from Jan. 8 through April 2.
They support other worthy efforts such as local Scouting and church outreach efforts that include its WENG Radio Ministry, Celebrate Recovery, Ministry Thru Men, and programs for children and youth.
For information, see englewoodumc.net or call Annette at 941-882-4543.
