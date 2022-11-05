Ever been guilty of 'seeing' junk? By MARY HENDRICKSON Guest Columnist Nov 5, 2022 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email photo provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save What do you see when you look at this picture? When I first saw the object that is shown, I was convinced that it was a bunch of junk.It was floating in the water in Oslo, Norway, right outside the museum we visited. If I had seen it after the hurricane we just endured, I would’ve thought it was debris from a fallen structure.I couldn’t take my eyes off of it, because I couldn’t figure out what it was. It’s hard to tell, perhaps from the perspective from the photo, but it is actually quite large. Imagine my surprise when the folks with me told me it was a piece of art! I looked at it from every angle that I could, and I just couldn’t get past my initial impression of its being junk.Do we ever look at the people around us and think they are junk? A mess of poor choices, bad relationships, challenging personality traits, and maybe even undesirable physical traits?Do we find it hard to value them because of our own preconceived notions?I know that I have thought that at times when I looked at someone. I am ashamed to admit it, but nevertheless, it is true.Fortunately, these days it is pretty rare, and I am grateful that God has given me eyes that can see beyond what some see as junk.What if when we looked at people or had an encounter with them, we realized they are God’s artwork? What if our lenses were like those people use to gaze at paintings and statues in a gallery?We may not perceive what we see as art, but we know that for the artist and for those who appreciate his or her work, the works carry beauty and meaning.In Ephesians 3:10, we read that we are God’s masterpiece. Well so are those whom we encounter. I want to challenge us today to have that truth in our minds each time we bump into others today.Let us truly appreciate the work of the Artist. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now VHS logo costs band a Disney parade Off The Wagon closing at the end of January Snook Haven's immediate future is uncertain Homeowners facing harsh realities of FEMA's 50% rule Boat salvage companies remain busy after hurricane Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now VHS logo costs band a Disney parade Off The Wagon closing at the end of January Snook Haven's immediate future is uncertain Homeowners facing harsh realities of FEMA's 50% rule Boat salvage companies remain busy after hurricane Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
