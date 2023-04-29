Flying
PHOTO PROVIDED

As you look at this photo, I hope that you can see how excited my grandson is to go up in that plane.

There is a man at my church with an extremely generous heart who loves to introduce people to the joy of flying. He has blessed all three of my sons, my two grandsons, and one of my daughters-in-law with the experience.


   

Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments