As you look at this photo, I hope that you can see how excited my grandson is to go up in that plane.
There is a man at my church with an extremely generous heart who loves to introduce people to the joy of flying. He has blessed all three of my sons, my two grandsons, and one of my daughters-in-law with the experience.
Honestly, I think that the man has no fear. At some point in each flight, he hands over the controls and tells each companion to take a turn at flying his plane.
One day, he explained to me that he built his plane from a kit. See the word behind my grandson? Experimental. What? Is the plane an experiment?
Amazingly, this is the name of the company that manufactured the kit from which the airplane was built. I am not sure that I would go with a company with that name, but I do trust my friend, so the choice must be a good one.
Building a plane — you know, that reminds me of something.
Have you ever heard the phrase, “building a plane while you are already flying?” Personally, I have heard it many times both during and after the pandemic while churches have tried to figure out a new normal.
It suggests agility in thinking but still moving forward with a destination in mind. Okay now, look at your life’s journey and think how you have adjusted to times of change, both wanted and not.
Perhaps we think that life should be like a fully built plane, flying with no bumps or detours towards our final destination. Sounds pretty peaceful, doesn’t it?
However, that’s not the way it usually goes, and so we do indeed have to “build the plane while we fly.”
Jesus promises us that in this world we will have trouble. But He also says that He has overcome the world. I love that.
At the moment, I especially appreciate knowing that He was in fact, a carpenter. Handy to have around when you are building something, don’t you think?
Can’t you just picture Him hammering away and bolting our planes together as we are flying with Him? I think that with His help, we really are building whatever we are soaring in as we soar heavenward.
Let’s go back to my photo and my friend who takes people flying. He makes me think of Jesus for several reasons, but especially in the way that he turns over the plane to each passenger he brings along.
This particular grandson took the opportunity to try out a move that he uses in a video game, one that involves a sudden dive almost straight down.
If I had been in the plane, I would have been terrified and most likely would have gotten sick. Not my friend. No, he calmly instructed the crazy boy in how to gently right the plane, and on they went on their journey, enjoying all of the twists and turns that my grandson requested.
Doesn’t that sound like Jesus in our lives? He might let us dive seemingly out of control, and He might make us do some building as we go, but He is there and will guide us back on course.
I’ll bet He will even enjoy the ride with us, just as my friend does. Been flying lately? I highly recommend it!
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
