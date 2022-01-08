Have you been to Siesta Beach lately? I don’t go often because of the crowds, but when I do, I am always amazed by the sand.
Of course, the water is gorgeous there, too, but the sand is truly unique. I just can’t keep my hands out of it! You probably already know this, but the sand is made of quartz.
Most sand is made of pulverized coral, but at Siesta Key, it is 99% quartz. Geologists believe that it came from the Appalachian Mountains millions of years ago.
It never gets hot under your feet no matter how high the temperatures go. It is so blazing white that sometimes it hurts my eyes. I simply put on my sunglasses though, and enjoy being in God’s sandbox.
Holding the sand in my hand, along with the found treasure of a perfect sand dollar, reminds me of how God holds each one of us.
In Psalm 139:8-10, David writes, “If I go up to the heavens, you are there; if I make my bed in the depths, you are there. If I rise on the wings of the dawn, if I settle on the far side of the sea, even there your hand will guide me, your right hand will hold me fast.”
See? He has us in His hand. For me, there is comfort in that knowledge. God’s right hand in particular is a powerful image.
It symbolizes power and authority. God uses that hand to bring healing, deliverance and to perform miracles. Do we need that these days?
Yes, I believe we do. I may be holding the sand in my left hand in the photo, but God holds me (and you) in His right.
Let me tell you a funny story about that Siesta Beach sand. Last year, a friend of mine came to visit me in Florida for the first time.
I had told her all about Siesta, and of course she wanted to go there. When we got set up on the beach, she lay down on her towel, hands by her sides.
Knowing her so well, I actually started timing her. It only took 28 seconds before her hands were in that sand, and they stayed there playing with it for a very long time.
I laughed and thoroughly enjoyed her experiencing what I love so much. The next time that I went to see her in Seattle, she asked me to bring a bag of sand with me.
Well, let me tell you, it is not easy to get a gallon Ziploc bag of pure white sand through airport security! Nevertheless I did, and when I got to her house, I gave it to her.
She opened the bag, plunged her hands into the sand, closed her eyes and reveled in it. It makes me smile even now to think about it.
Do you think that God smiles as He holds us in His hands? I do. We are far more beloved to Him than sand after all.
The next time that you are at the beach, consider putting your hands into the sand and experiencing it. Think about God and how He is holding you as you go through life.
Remember how loved you truly are. Then sit back, and let the breeze refresh your soul. You know what? I am going to go there really soon. How about you?
