VENICE — There will be a Scripture reading by Venice Christian School 5th-graders, led by the school’s Praise team Sunday.

It will be held from 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. in downtown Venice at the Gazebo to celebrate our Wonderful Savior.

The public is invited to bring a chair and participate in the event, which is sponsored by One Christ One City.

