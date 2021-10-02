Back-to-school preparations were very different this year for 9-year-old Mariella Martinez and her younger sister, 6-year-old Ashely, of Tampa.
Aside from the butterflies that most students get in anticipation of the first day of school, they now also worry about contracting coronavirus variants.
“I’m scared that I would bring the virus home and get my family sick,” admits Mariella, who is in the fourth grade. “I don’t want to be responsible for getting the people I love sick.”
Mariella is not alone in the way she feels. Thirteen-year-old Cameron Drum, who lives in Apopka, said, “My biggest concern was for my safety because I didn’t really want to get sick.”
While Cameron will do his best to stay safe, he cannot control what his middle school classmates may do. “I was worried there might be some students not taking safety precautions.”
Like Mariella and Cameron, many students across the country are experiencing additional anxieties as they leave behind their virtual classrooms and return to in-person learning.
“As students prepare to return, they will be facing a host of intensified challenges,” said Anthious Boone, an elementary school principal in Pennsylvania. He cited mask-wearing and learning how to socialize with peers again as some of these challenges.
But parents can help prepare their children for what may be a tough transition back to the traditional classroom.
“As parents endeavor to help their children cope with potential back-to-school anxiety,” Boone said, “it is absolutely imperative that they stay well-connected with both the school and their children.”
Mariella’s parents, Cristian and Jojannia Martinez, have regular discussions with their two daughters to help reduce their anxiety. Aside from instilling the importance of good hygiene, Cristian said, “We taught them ways to remain healthy and lower the risk of getting infected includes practicing social distancing, washing their hands, using alcohol-based sanitizer, wearing their masks at all times, and avoiding touching their faces.”
What has especially been a helpful resource for many parents, including the Martinez family, is jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses that is free to all. The Martinez family have found the whiteboard animation video, “Virus Outbreaks – What You Can Do”, and the article, “Protecting Your Family from the Flu,” to be very effective in teaching their daughters the importance of personal safety.
Although the pandemic has drastically adjusted the norms at schools, what does not change is that students will adapt to challenges and continue learning.
For Venice residents Owen and Maegan Weaver, keeping their 6-year-old, Finn, home another year was not beneficial for the family. Although Finn was a bit nervous about leaving his mom and 2-year-old brother, Krew, at home, his outgoing personality made the change easier. Owen explains why they arrived at their decision:
“… We felt that Finn was not getting the education he really needed. … In the beginning of August, though, COVID-19 cases started to get a lot worse so then we had to have several discussions again. We decided to still send him because we didn’t want him to get behind.”
Finn, like many across the country, spent the last school year in a virtual classroom interacting with other students and teachers via only a computer screen. Owen relates, “That posed to be very difficult for Finn and his learning style.”
As Jehovah’s Witnesses, the Weavers look for practical Bible-based advice to help with any issues or concerns. They also designate every Thursday evening as family time. Describing some topics, they’ve considered Owen says:
“Many months ahead of time, we started discussing different scenarios Finn might encounter in school … We have used some of those to discuss and practice with Finn how he should act at school. We make it fun, but try to teach him moral and practical lessons like why it’s important to be honest, how to be kind and respectful, how to handle a bully, things like that.”
Like the Martinez family, the Weaver family also takes advantage of one of their favorite resources, jw.org. Topics like “What’s a Real Friend?” and “Beat a Bully Without Using Your Fists” are addressed in a video series for young people along with a diverse selection of educational projects, activities and music.
Owen credits the Bible and publications on jw.org for helping them make calm and logical decisions. He says:
“I would say weigh out all the factors and make your decision, be flexible and respect the decisions of others … We try not to get emotional about the decisions of the school or others or every single news report … We try … to show love for our neighbor and look out for the interests of others and not just ourselves … The more we can all work together in a unified direction the easier and faster we will all get through.”
