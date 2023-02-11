Furnace
PHOTO PROVIDED

You are probably wondering what this picture is. This is the furnace at Castillo de San Marcos in St. Augustine.

It is fun to note that it is a “hot shot” furnace and was used to heat cannon balls that were launched from the walls of the fort onto the ships below.


Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.

