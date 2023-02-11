You are probably wondering what this picture is. This is the furnace at Castillo de San Marcos in St. Augustine.
It is fun to note that it is a “hot shot” furnace and was used to heat cannon balls that were launched from the walls of the fort onto the ships below.
It was not original to the fort but was installed in the mid-1800’s. I found it interesting and thought that I would share it with you.
Have you ever felt like you are in a fiery furnace? That life is too hot to handle?
I have been through several “trials by fire,” and it is never fun to endure the heat. Whenever I find myself there, I always am reminded of three men who willingly entered a searing hot furnace rather than submitting to the order to bow down to a golden statue of the king.
Their names are Shadrach, Meshach, and Abednego, and their story is found in the book of Daniel. They took seriously the commandment of having no other gods before the Lord.
The king became angry and ordered them to be thrown into the furnace. Their reaction? “If we are thrown into the blazing furnace, the God we serve is able to deliver us from it, and he will deliver us from Your Majesty’s hand.
“But even if he does not, we want you to know, Your Majesty, that we will not serve your gods or worship the image of gold you have set up.” (Daniel 3:17-18).
I don’t know about you, but I find that kind of faith amazing. Did you catch what they said? Even if God doesn’t deliver them from the furnace, they refuse to dishonor Him.
When I am struggling, I always ask God for deliverance. That is what everyone does, I think. But do we add, “God, even if You don’t change my circumstances, I will still worship you?”
I find that when I can do that, my stress is eased considerably, and I find the peace that Jesus promised. I can, like Paul, be “content in all circumstances.” (Phil. 4:12).
Those three men indeed went into the furnace, and they came out unscathed. Because of their faith, God was glorified, and the king commanded that no one dishonor their God in all of Babylon.
He even promoted them to better positions. When we go through the fire praising God all the while, He is pleased. He blesses us even while we are in the heat and uses what we go through to make us fit vessels to carry His love to others.
I hope that you are not in the fire right now, but if you are, take heart. Trust that whatever happens is firmly in God’s hand.
He truly does work all things to the good for those who love Him. (Rom. 8:28)
Pastor Mary Hendrickson is an ordained ECC minister serving the Covenant Church at Venice Isle Estates.
