Join Harvest Chapel as it welcomes Final Harvest Trio at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Final Harvest Trio is a trio based in Rochester, New York and will provide a wide range of musical styles, including Southern Gospel, contemporary and classic/inspirational.
This group of women is sold out to the call of Christ. The message they are here to spread is that God will send to His Church an unquenchable fire.
They have been sharing the gospel of Jesus, and God’s last call for His final harvest through their unique and intricate harmonies. They have been in concert since 2006.
Among the many talents these women bring to the group are music composition and various instruments, including the guitar and harp.
Their intricate harmonies and personalities are outgoing, fun-loving and engaging. Final Harvest Trio has a great ability to harmonize.
Their three voices work together create a blend that will please even the most discerning listener. Their appeal spans all age groups, and their music will be enjoyed by all in attendance.
The message of God’s last call for His final harvest, rather than the music they offer, is of utmost importance and the reason they sing. In addition to their concert schedule in churches coast to coast, Final Harvest Trio has a special affinity for ministering in orphanages, shelters, prisons, schools, retirement communities and assisted living facilities.
They are able to engage with, as well as being interactive with their audiences during a concert and will reach all in attendance.
Harvest Chapel of Venice is located off Center Road at 225 Cortina Blvd. If you have any questions, call the church office at 941-786-1482.
