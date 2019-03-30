“Finished: God’s Plan for Redemption,” is produced by Shine Media (a Venice multi-media company) and powered by One Christ Won City (24 supporting churches).
“Finished” is a heart-searching multi-media presentation focusing on Christ’s death on the cross and the difficult hours leading up to it. This free event takes place Tuesday, April 2, at 7 p.m., at Venice Community Center, 326 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Easter has a backstory. The resurrection of Jesus Christ marked the dawn of a whole new world, made possible only by Christ’s death three days earlier. The words of Jesus, “It is finished,” were not the first words spoken after his resurrection but the last words spoken from his cross before he died.
Just what did the cross of Jesus Christ accomplish? What did he mean by those words? Join us on the evening of April 2, at the Venice Community Center, as we take a reflective and poignant journey into the heart of God’s plan for mankind’s redemption.
Call Jim Foubister 941-223-1771 for group seating; visit: info@shinemediaproductions.com.
