When Suncoast MCC planned the foundation of its spiritual home, it incorporated “MCC Foundational Scriptures.”
Foundations are a critical component in building a stable and secure structure. Without a firm foundation, the structure is at risk of failing and crumbling to the ground.
Not only is having a firm foundation an integral component in a building structure but it also applies to churches, and not only the building, but the spiritual strength and vitality of its ministry.
While churches need a firm foundation for their buildings, perhaps a more critical foundation is the principles and scriptures upon which the ministry of a church is built.
Did you know SunCoast MCC has foundational scriptures? Several of them are found on the beautiful artwork photos that decorate the hallways of our facility.
Most of our foundational scriptures were literally written on stones and placed under the platform/chancel area of our church as it was being built.
Through the summer months, our preaching series will focus on seven of our foundational scriptures. This series will inspire us to reflect upon the scriptures that Rev. Sherry and those who founded SunCoast felt were significant in the spiritual foundation of this church.
The first line of the hymn “How Firm a Foundation” says it well: How firm a foundation, for you has been laid, by God in the Word…” We look forward to seeing members and friends throughout the summer for MCC’s “How Firm a Foundation” series!
July 10 — Pillars and CHAPS Sunday
This Sunday, we will join other MCC Churches around the world to celebrate who we are and our call to transform ourselves, our Church, community and the world.
We will have the opportunity to hear our Moderator Rev. Elder Cecilia Eggleston preach on Romans 12:1-2.
Even though General Conference is not in person, we hope you will join on this virtual journey as we fellowship, pray, worship and connect with others.
When we can see and hear voices from our global community, it is powerful.
At 11:30 a.m. July 10 — Golf Fundraising Meeting and Luncheon
At 10:30 a.m. July 20, 27, Aug. 3 & 10 — Summer Bible Study Class: Blended (In-person and ZOOM) “What Does the Bible Say About…?”
At 4 p.m. July 20 — Worship Team Meeting
At 2 p.m. July 22 — Venice Sun Coast Wind Ensemble Concert
July 24 Immediately after Worship — Quarterly Congregational Forum
At 9:30 a.m. July 26 — Board of Directors Meeting
At 10 a.m. July 31 — Jakob Hero-Shaw, Guest Preacher, Value All Families Sunday
At 11:30 a.m. July 31 — Golf Fundraising Meeting and Luncheon
At 2 p.m. July 22 at MCC — Spend a relaxing afternoon listening to your favorite music with Director Lynn Cleary and the Sun Coast Wind Ensemble. Sun Coast Wind Ensemble Summer Concert at Suncoast MCC, 3276 E Venice Avenue, in Venice.
Tickets $10. Purchase after service or at the church office or at suncoastmcc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.