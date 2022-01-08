The first Christmas was one of great expectation.
The Israelites waited for a “Messiah” for hundreds, if not thousands of years. One prophet, Isaiah, spoke of this child: “For to us a Child shall be born, to us a Son shall be given; And the government shall be upon His shoulder, And His name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace” (Isaiah 6:9 AMP).
Seven hundred years later, the wait was over. A virgin named Mary was told by an angel she would give birth to a child, that “He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give him the throne ... and his kingdom will never end” (Luke 1:32-33 NIV).
After conceiving, she visits her family, and bursts into song with lyrics that sound strangely similar to the prophecies hundreds of years earlier …
“My soul glorifies the Lord …
49 for the Mighty One has done great things for me — holy is his name.
50 His mercy extends to those who fear him, from generation to generation.
51 He has performed mighty deeds with his arm; he has scattered those who are proud in their inmost thoughts.
52 He has brought down rulers from their thrones but has lifted up the humble.
53 He has filled the hungry with good things but has sent the rich away empty.
54 He has helped his servant Israel, remembering to be merciful
55 to Abraham and his descendants forever, just as he promised our ancestors.”
The promise of deliverance is fulfilled; the centuries of waiting are finally over!
Or so they expected.
Until suddenly King Herod, the current king of the Jews, attempts to hunt down the child and kill him. But he is unable to locate him and in blind rage orders every male child in Judea, 2 years of age or younger, to be murdered.
Death threats; assassination attempts; genocide — these are not words we typically associate with the Christmas story, but are appropriate to describe the circumstances surrounding our Savior’s birth.
For two years the holy family was displaced, refugees in Egypt, running from a wicked King, and later, his even more violent sons.
How can this be?
It seemed as though the child who was supposed to rescue the people from evil and oppression had only brought more chaos and suffering into the world. Perhaps that’s what rector Philip Brooks in 1868 was getting at, when he wrote the harrowing line in “Silent Night:” “The hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.”
These weeks after Christmas, as we take down the lights, put the trees out on the curb, or back up in the attic, and house guests all return to their respective homes, I can’t help but wonder how the first few weeks after Jesus’ birth felt for Mary and Joseph?
Did they doubt what the angelic messenger told them?
Did they ever wonder, “was this really the Messiah?”
Was it something they had just made up in their heads?
Waiting on the Lord is a phrase found throughout the Hebrew Scriptures. For example: “Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord” (Psalm 27:14 NIV). “My soul, wait silently for God alone, for my expectation is from Him” (Psalm 62:5 NKJV).
But waiting on the Lord, isn’t just a phrase of encouragement, it is a call to action. A call to wait well.
Many years ago, a small country church was led by the Lord to open a food pantry. Over the years, the pantry tripled in size, but the church membership remained nearly the same.
During a recession, the leadership considered closing or largely reducing the pantry. The pantry had given out literally tons of food over its 50 plus years of service; however, it did not seem to be making a real difference.
The same families had come to the pantry all those years, and most were pretty much in the same financial situation they had been in since the beginning. Moreover, none of the guests were joining the church. The church was beginning to wonder, “Why continue? Was it doing any good?”
Wisely, they decided to press on and keep the pantry fully funded. A couple years later, a strange thing happened. the pantry guests started attending Sunday services. Why? Turns-out, the pantry guests noticed that the church was struggling financially, and the decision to keep the pantry open, regardless.
The sacrifice proved to the community that this church really did care, and the church earned their trust.
So, let’s not get tired of doing what is good. At just the right time we will reap a harvest of blessing if we don’t give up” (Gal. 6:9). Many of you have been waiting on the Lord for healing, for answered prayer, for deliverance.
Some of you for weeks, some of you for months. Some of you may feel like it might as well have been the 700 years Israel waited on their Messiah.
Hear the good news of Christmas: The Messiah has come; the long wait is over. Jesus is God with us. Because of Christmas, we have forgiveness of sins, access to the Father, eternal life, the Holy Spirit, and more!
But the wait is not over. we wait for the Day when Mary’s Song is completely fulfilled, and Jesus returns to make all things right and new.
How will you continue to wait for the Lord this new year? With doubt, fear, bitterness, and anger? Or with hope, joy, love, and expectation? Will this Christmas have come and gone and leave you unchanged? Or will this be the year you resolve to wait well for the Lord?
And what does the Lord require of you? To do what is right, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God” (Micah 6:8).
