PUNTA GORDA — The public is invited to join the holiday celebration of Chanukah at 7 p.m. today for the lighting of the Menorah in front of the main entrance to Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda.
Each night an additional light is kindled until the Menorah is ablaze with eight beautiful lights in celebration of Chanukah. The message of the menorah is a universal one, expressing the importance of bringing light, warmth and holiness to the darkest places.
Chabad of Charlotte County Rabbi Jacobson will be among those who will light the candles. Children participating will receive prepackaged Chanukah treats and dreidels and music will be featured. Attendees are asked to wear masks (if at all possible) and to practice social distancing. This is an outside event.
Chabad of Charlotte County is a proud member of the worldwide Chabad movement, dedicated to bringing the message and beauty of Judaism to the Jewish community residing in Charlotte County, by providing educational, spiritual, religious and cultural events and programs in a non-judgmental environment.
Chabad of Venice and North Port, 21560 Angela Lane, Venice in Venice, is part of the same movement. Call 941-493-2770.
Fishermen’s Village is off Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Visit www.fishville.com for full holiday event details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.