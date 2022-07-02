ENGLEWOOD — A new, modern vacation Bible school theme has three Englewood United Methodist Church volunteers geared up about the upcoming children’s program.
This year’s theme is a “Food Truck Party” for children ages 4 through fifth grade at the church, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. The school will features snacks, crafts, recreation, music and storytelling.
“We have been working on the props for the food truck party for a few weeks,” said church volunteer Kim Adkinson. “We are having a good time doing it.”
Tina Sanders spent time painting a food truck prop recently, adding a cardboard headlight and the words, “Give us this day our daily bread.”
“The concept of the food truck is that we can teach children how God provides for us,” Sanders said. “We hope to have up to 150 students for this event.”
Volunteer Cyndi Chamberlain recently added the finishing touches to a colorful “DJ Cupcake” sign she made.
Still needed are some teachers and helpers to assist with organizing registrations, creating class lists and schedules, designing, setting up and tearing down during the event from 9 a.m. to noon from July 11-15.
There’s also a need to help “stock” the food trucks with small packs of gummy worms, Go Go squeeze apple sauce, small bags of Skinny Pop popcorn, Cheez-It crackers, pretzels, individual bags of Scooby-Do! Graham snacks and Rice Krispies treats.
The volunteers anticipate giving out 400 juice boxes, 600 bottles of water and hundreds of little brown bags for students to gather all of their goodies.
For more information or to volunteer, call 941-474-5588.
