Our world is fast and complicated, and so often it seems like anger is everywhere.
And when relationships get tangled, forgiveness is hard.
Does this sound familiar to any of you?
“Mom, she took my stuff!”
“Did you take her stuff? You did? Now tell her you’re sorry and give her the stuff back.”
“There, she said she was sorry. Give her a hug and let her know you forgive her.”
“I’m waiting ….”
“There, you forgave her. Don’t you feel better now?”
Well … no. I’m not sure anyone feels better after saying things they don’t mean.
When we first learn about forgiveness as children, it starts as a ritual. Someone does something hurtful. They feel guilty, or they just get caught, and they say the magic words, “I’m sorry.”
We learn that to complete this ritual, to make it go away, we say “I forgive you.” The problem is over then, right?
Letting go of hatred, fear and anger is a good thing. The problem happens when we don’t really let go.
When instead, because Mom, or Teacher, or Minister or religion tells us we have to forgive, we say the magic words “I forgive you” and instead of actually forgiving, actually letting go of the negative emotions attached to the situation, we hide them away inside. We let them fester.
But how and when do we really let go?
If we really value the inherent worth and dignity of every person, we have to include ourselves.
It is easy to stand up on behalf of someone else, but we’re not always so good at defending our own value. I’m going to give you three lines, and I want you to repeat them after me. Are you ready? OK.
“I have inherent worth and dignity.”
“I have value.”
“I am allowed to be angry when I am harmed.”
That doesn’t sound much like forgiveness, does it?
Think about that for just a minute. When you have been unable to forgive someone for something, how much of that has been because they just wouldn’t admit what they did? Because they did not feel sorry, or didn’t seem sincere enough in their efforts to make it right?
Somehow, the extent of their apology defines our wound.
Listen, forgiveness is not a shared construct.
Read that again.
If you’ve been hurt, it’s certainly nice to have the other person recognize it, but their recognition isn’t needed. Your word is enough.
And when you own your right to be angry when you are hurt, you also own your right to put away that anger when it is no longer valuable. The other person’s permission, or action, is not required for you to forgive them.
Once we reclaim our right to actually feel our own hurt, to accept our own anger when we are wounded, what do we do with those emotions?
Experience them. Learn from them. Take the time you need, and then let them go.
Forgiveness is not about forgetting. It doesn’t wash it all away. It doesn’t mean that whoever hurt you didn’t mean it.
The Greek work for the idea of forgiveness was “aphesis,” or “release.” Forgiveness means to choose to take someone whom you have been holding in your debt, holding in hatred or resentment or bitterness, and release them. Let go of the chains that have tied you to one another since you were hurt.
Forgiveness is not saying someone’s bad actions are all OK now. It is not ignoring hurt. Forgiveness simply means you choose — you choose, not them — to release somebody from personal obligation to you.
You choose to remove the unwanted ties binding you together in a relationship that weighs you down. You choose to put away a situation you have finished learning from.
Monstrous things happen in the world. Families are shattered, lives are changed, and what then?
Are we all supposed to be angels?
No. Only you can decide when you are ready to forgive.
For each of us, the time and space it takes to process our hurt and anger are different. Sometimes we may even need professional help to examine the situation and move onward.
You are not wrong for taking the time you need; it only becomes wrong when your anger and hurt hold you in place, and when the only answer you want to hear is “make it not have happened” or “undo what you did.”
Even when we have caused the problem, when we feel that we are to blame and have caused harm to ourselves or others, we still need to allow the time and space to examine what we’ve done.
If you refuse to forgive yourself for your mistakes, if you are unforgivable, you destroy a piece of your own worth. You chain yourself to a younger, perhaps less wise, version of yourself, and you might as well announce to the world “I’m done growing.”
You have worth. You have value. Even when you have made terrible mistakes, done terrible things, those things are not the sum total of who you are.
Forgiveness is not a shared construct. You don’t need permission to forgive someone else, not even theirs. You don’t need permission to forgive yourself.
Forgiveness is a release from ties we never sought, which bind us to things we didn’t enjoy. It is an escape from anger, hatred and despair.
It doesn’t mean you gave up, or that you decided that what was done was OK. It means that you are brave enough to light a lamp, and to look for the way forward.
Forgive others when you are ready. Forgive yourself when you can.
You deserve to be free.
