On Dec. 23, 2018, at Venice, Florida’s historic St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera St., Fr. Calvin Lee Davis celebrated the Holy Eucharist in thanksgiving for the 50-year anniversary of his ordination to the Sacred priesthood, which was Dec. 23, 1968 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Tampa, Florida.
Many family members, friends and parishioners honored Fr. Calvin at receptions following the Advent IV morning Eucharist services at St. Mark’s.
Born in Staunton, Virginia, in 1939, Fr. Calvin has served in various capacities in Episcopal congregations in the Episcopal Diocese of Southwest Florida: St. Mary’s,Tampa, Florida; St. Mark’s, Venice, Florida; Christ Church, Bradenton, Florida; St. Cecelia’s, Tampa, Florida; St. Thomas’ Chapel, Dayspring Conference Center, Ellenton, Florida; and The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Venice, Florida.
Fr. Calvin was the assistant to Fr. James Younger, Rector of St. Mark’s, succeeding him as Rector.
Fr. Calvin Lee Davis and Sandra Lee Sparks Davis, his wife of 53 years, are the parents of two adult children: Sarah Lee Davis of Tampa, Florida and Stuart Michael Davis of Venice, Florida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.