Rector of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd since Oct. 1, 2012, Fr. Gary Wilde and his wife, Carol, are retiring from active parish ministry and relocating to be nearer to family. A search committee has been formed to select a new rector.
During his time at Good Shepherd, Fr. Wilde was instrumental in organizing a Capital Campaign to renovate the church’s sanctuary, creating a beautiful environment in which to serve and worship God. His focus on the Celtic model of evangelism – “Come and share our food and drink; have fellowship with us; and learn about our Savior Jesus” – helped Good Shepherd to be a truly welcoming place for visitors.
Both Fr. Gary and Carol shared a love for learning about the history and faith of the church; their commitment to Christian Formation for both adults and young people was evident in their ministries – especially in the ALPHA program and in the small groups known by our parish members as Fellowship Flocks.
Both lovers of liturgy and music, their passion for Christ and the gift of His grace beautifully enhanced parishioners’ worship.
On Sunday, April 28, the parishioners of Good Shepherd honored Fr. Gary and Carol’s ministry with a heartfelt farewell celebration. After a festive Holy Eucharist, the ceremony included testimonials given by several parish leaders and presentations of gifts commemorating the Wildes’ ministry in Venice over the past six and a half years. Good Shepherd members are very appreciative of their love and commitment to God and the people of the parish. The congregants wish them God Speed as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives.
