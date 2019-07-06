For two years Venice’s SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church (MCC) Global Ministry Team has been supporting and getting to know the emerging ministry named “The Circle,” MCC in Milan, Italy.
On July 1, SunCoast MCC will bring Father Mario Bonfanti, the pastor of “The Circle,” to Orlando for their denomination’s General Conference July 1-4.
Fr. Bonfanti left his home near Lake Como, Italy, when he was 15 to start the process of being ordained a Catholic priest. He was ordained in Sardinia in 2002. In 2013, a friend told him he had learned about MCC’s interest in starting a church in Milan. Fr. Bonfanti then attended the European Network Gathering of MCC churches in 2014.
Of that experience, Fr. Bonfanti says, “I finally really found the church I was eager to be a part of for a long time. I immediately felt I was ‘at home’ in a sure safe place where I could be fully who I am.”
He then founded an MCC emerging ministry in Milan called “The Circle,” which he has since pastored. Since the Catholic Church has a pyramid type hierarchy, he was determined that this congregation would be equal and together would build their church, hence, “The Circle.”
MCC will celebrate its 50th Anniversary at their General Conference in Orlando, and Fr. Bonfanti will be interviewed to become ordained within MCC.
Founded in 1968, Metropolitan Community Churches (MCC) has been at the vanguard of civil and human rights movements by addressing issues of race, gender, sexual orientation, economics, climate change, aging, and global human rights. MCC was the first to perform same-gender marriages and has been on the forefront of the struggle towards marriage equality in the USA and other countries worldwide.
MCC recognizes a state of need around the world in the areas of human rights and justice, including but not limited to the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) community. As people of faith, MCC endeavors to build bridges that liberate and unite voices of sacred defiance. MCC leads from the margins and transforms.
Fr. Bonfanti will conclude his visit by preaching at Venice’s SunCoast MCC, 3276 E. Venice Ave., Sunday, July 7 at 10 a.m. Following the worship service the congregation will enjoy a meal with Fr. Bonfanti. He looks forward to getting to know members of the local congregation that to this point has only had a virtual relationship, by reaching out to support his church in Milan, Italy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.