Everyone is invited to enjoy the free Englewood United Methodist Church 30th annual Community Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day.
However, unlike the pre-pandemic popular sit-down service, again it will only be available for pickup for anyone or by reserved delivery for those who are homebound. Donations are appreciated but not required.
The menu is roast turkey and Grandma’s dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, green beans, rolls and butter, and pumpkin pie.
Hundreds of volunteers headed by Grace and Dick Talada are being activated now to safely prepare this tasty feast and present it for rapid pickup with limited contact.
For the delivery-only required reservations, leave just your name and phone number at 941-474-5588, ext. 101 to be called back with confirmation details.
Organizers are asking people to make the delivery request now, rather than risk waiting for the noon Christmas Day deadline.
Between 12 noon and 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 25, follow signs around the church parking lot at 700 E. Dearborn St. to the playground side of Fellowship Hall.
There, volunteers will quickly take and fill the drive- or walk- through orders.
“Last year, without the sit-down service, we served 1,728 pick-up and delivery meals total,” said co-chairman Grace Talada. “We are preparing for 2,200 currently. As part of our mission to be a Servant Church for the community, we want to assure no one will be without this joyful feast celebrating the birth of Jesus.
“Our traditional festive celebration in the Fellowship Hall dining room should resume next year.”
For information only, not reservations, call 941-474-5588 during current office hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday.
