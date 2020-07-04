As we celebrate July 4th, let us remember where our true freedom comes.
Our country’s Declaration of Independence, signed by our forefathers and distributed to the people, is the foundation for the creation of these United States of America. The second paragraph begins: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Freedom has been a call to action since the beginning. Wherever there is oppression, the oppressed pray for freedom from their masters.
I am reminded of the climactic scene in the movie “Braveheart,” in which Mel Gibson, standing ready to lead his men to battle against the English, shouts “Freedom!” as he leads them to victory.
We all want it but too often we don’t know what freedom would really look like.
For many, freedom is not having to answer to anybody, for anything, for any reason, forever. We want, what we want, when we want it. Which sounds like a toddler’s creed.
The reality is that true freedom is not in our ability to choose what we want in life; that is wealth. I do not have the freedom to go to a Ferrari dealership and drive off without paying.
Having wealth affords more options to choose from but wealth is not freedom. Money itself becomes our taskmaster.
Are any of us truly free? Everyone answers to somebody. Even the wealthiest man in the world, Jeff Bezos of Amazon, answers to his stockholders.
There is always an accountability factor in our lives. Sometimes that accountability reveals itself as sorrow and regret.
In our rush to be free of our masters, we discover the greatest master of them all … ourselves. We struggle to determine what is good and right. Then struggle to walk the lines of our own ideations.
As the Apostle Paul put it, “I do not understand what I do. For what I want to do I do not do, but what I hate I do.” (Romans 7:15)
True freedom comes from God. Freedom is having a Master who loves you and wants the best for you, even when you don’t know what “the best” is.
Freedom is having a Lord that is willing to sacrifice it all for you. Freedom with God is not a self-indulgent extravaganza. It is a disciplined life mirroring the values of our Lord.
God’s ways provide guardrails for us so that we do not harm ourselves or others. When Jesus said to love God with all our heart, soul, mind and strength, it was so we would not be distracted from God.
Our fallen nature, our brokenness, our sin keep us focused on ourselves. Being the merciful Master He is, God allows us to focus on others and to love our neighbors as ourselves. By doing this, we focus on the people around us with a heart of God.
As Paul wrote; “Though I am free and belong to no man, I make myself a slave to everyone, to win as many as possible.” (1 Cor 9:19)
As we celebrate Independence Day, let us look beyond our Declaration of Independence and look to the real freedom that comes from Christ. This freedom can only be found in the salvation of Jesus Christ as our Lord, our Master.
It’s freedom from the sin that masters us. This is true freedom.
