Fundraising to replace the Blue Lotus Meditation Center moves into its second year even as the meditation center operation continues in borrowed quarters.
Those borrowed quarters are a testament to this area and have included The Unitarian Universalist Congregation, the Jewish Congregation of Venice and the United Church of Christ.
During the summer months, there have been regular meditation and other sessions at the UUC. Because of scheduling conflicts beginning in September, the Meditation Group/Book class will move from its Saturday time slot to Thursdays, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. beginning on Sept 1.
There will not be a meditation class on Saturday, Aug. 27. Instead there will be a full day retreat in the main church building of the UUC with Monk San.
Until then, a Meditation, Book Class and Discussion with Venice Tergar continues each Saturday (August 6, 13 and 20) from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This class is based on The Joy of Living teachings of Buddhist teacher, Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche. Learn to rest in a Natural Mind of peace and joy.
This class is useful to those of any or no spiritual tradition.
Until Sept. 1, these sessions continue in the Asta Linder building to the right as you pull into the church driveway from Edmonson Road at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.