Gary Ballew will perform in concert at Harvest Chapel, 225 Center Road, Venice, Sunday, April 7 at 6 p.m.
He is a national recording artist, evangelist, psalmist, accomplish songwriter, producer, teacher, speaker and award-winning vocalist. This multi-talented vocalist has been nominated for “Group of the Year” three times, including the Christian Music Hall of Fame Award. Recently, he received a first-round nomination for “Song of the Year” at the Gospel Music Association Dove awards — the Christian music industry’s highest honor.
When Ballew was lead singer with Brothers Forever, he toured extensively and gained a lot of recognition wherever he appeared. He has composed over 45 songs.
He won Male Vocalist at the National Quartet Convention Talent Showcase in 1998 and won the Best Overall Performance Award at the Western States Gospel Music Association Awards. He was the finalist in 2006 with over 4,000 national entries in what was the largest Gospel music talent competition in the U.S. at that time.
Ballew has appeared on Trinity Broadcast Network; CBS Television Network in Hollywood, California; United Christian Broadcasting; and hundreds of churches. county fairs, cruises and many other musical events through the U.S., Mexico, Bahamas and Canada.
The mission and purpose of Gary’s ministry is to lift up the name of Jesus through song, the Word and testimony. He sees himself as a servant and vessel of the Lord who chooses to follow Jesus Christ wherever, however ,and whenever He leads.
For more information and directions, call D Sweet, 941-483-4751, or Pastor Phil Enloe at 941-391-1160.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.