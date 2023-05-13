Gain spiritual practice to unclutter your soul in May (16, 23 and 30) on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. You can join either in person or virtually.
We will be using Trina McNeilly’s book by the same name.
She said, “Our minds and hearts are crowded ... we stumble over unrealistic expectations of ourselves. Emotional pain, anxiety and everyday stresses are a constant ‘white noise’ in our souls.”
With grace and humor, Trina helps us face some of the unnecessary messes of life in order to rise above it.
Let’s open the window, turn on the lights, breathe deeply!
Welcome our special guest musician Lisa Barbanera for a special Mother’s Day Service on May 14 at 10 a.m. She is a native of the Atlanta area.
With a Bachelor of Music degree from Columbus (Georgia) State University and a Master of Music in Flute Performance from Florida State University, she is an active performer and flute teacher on Florida’s Suncoast.
She was the piccoloist in the Florida West Coast Symphony (now the Sarasota Orchestra) for over 15 years and has been a substitute musician for The Florida Orchestra and the Southwest Florida Symphony.
For the past eleven years, she has been the music teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch. Her interests and hobbies include reading, cooking, daily walks, progressive causes and hanging out with her college-aged son.
Join us on Sunday, May 21 at 10 a.m. as we celebrate two of the many blessings we have received at SunCoast MCC.
The pastors will be blessing the new Social Hall. We will also be honoring the 6th Anniversary of Rev. Dr. Nancy Wilson as our pastor.
The Board of Directors are planning a formal dedication service of the Social Hall for the near future.
The Rev. Nancy Wilson and The Rev. Rick Rhen-Sosbe are the pastors of SunCoast MCC.
