Pastors of Suncoast MCC

Rev. Rick Rhen-Sosbe and Rev. Dr. Nancy Wilson are the lead pastors of Suncoast MCC.

Gain spiritual practice to unclutter your soul in May (16, 23 and 30) on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. You can join either in person or virtually.

We will be using Trina McNeilly’s book by the same name.


   

