Have you ever had one of those mornings when you just don’t want to get up and face the day?
I know, I know, we are supposed to live by Psalm 118:24: “This is the day which the Lord has made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.”
But some days, it takes me longer to get to the rejoicing and gladness parts. My cat, Missy, gives you a picture of what I am like on those days. Her “woe is me” posture makes me smile.
So why is it sometimes so hard to find joy in the day? Well, we certainly have so much happening around us that punches gladness right out of our gut, don’t we?
The mass shootings, the war in Ukraine, rising prices, failing morality and the deterioration of our planet all are good reasons to be depressed. Those, of course, are just the surrounding things and don’t include whatever challenges are happening in our personal lives.
Let me tell you what I do when I wake up feeling like my kitty. First, I spend a little extra time in bed if I can, remembering who God is.
Read this verse and think about it for a moment: “The everlasting God is a refuge, and underneath you are his eternal arms; he has driven out enemies before you, and has said, “Destroy!” (Deut. 33:27)
Don’t you love the image of God’s arms being under you? Not just sometimes, but all the time. I lie in bed and imagine being held by Him, and it helps me refocus.
What other strategies do I use for moving from sadness to gladness on those tough mornings? Sometimes I sing. The psalmist writes, “Sing praises to God, sing praises; sing praises to our King, sing praises. For God is the King of all the earth; sing to him a psalm of praise. (Psalm 47:5-6)
I figure that if God’s Word tells me to sing five times in two verses, it must be a good thing to do. My first songs may be more pensive before I can move to joy, but there is always progress.
My final step to moving at least a little towards gladness on a gloomy day is being grateful. In everything that is happening both personally and around me, there are reasons to be thankful.
I express my gratitude to God for being with those who suffer, including me, for providing for needs of refugees and survivors, for grounding me in His Word so that I know how to live in a way that pleases Him, and for giving me the privilege of making a difference in caring for the gift of this earth.
I am thankful to be His child, and to have a chance to live another day.
Come on, kitty. Perk up! After all, who knows what the day will bring?
This is the day that the Lord has made. Let us all rejoice and be glad in it.
