Christmas is a time of year where we exchange gifts with those we love. Somehow along the way, this gift giving tradition has infiltrated our social gatherings into a practice called gift exchange parties.
The idea is that each person brings a wrapped gift with a set limited value to blindly exchange with another person’s gift. There are elaborate schemes of numbers, rotations, stealing, and various gyrations to prolong the activity as long as possible.
The reality is that these gift exchanges are typically full of cheap stuff that no one would ever purchase. Snuggies, coffee cups, bad T-shirts, candle kits and cookie cutouts are a few examples.
We know they are cheap gifts and our guilt has us put a Starbucks gift card in the coffee mug just to ease the pain.
It is always embarrassing when your gift is within the $10 limit and nobody else stayed below that cost. It is plain and obvious when a $20 gift card to Wawa is opened.
When a good gift is opened, it is quickly stuffed into the couch cushions so no one will steal it. When a bad gift is opened, the recipient turns into a carnival barker shouting to the others how much they would enjoy this lousy gift.
There are winners and there are losers at these gift exchanges. I personally have recycled lousy gifts over the years rather than just throwing the ceramic eagle away.
Take heart, there is a gift exchange in which everyone can be winners.
Jesus is offering us a free gift. A gift we do not deserve. A gift that He gives without strings or obligations. A gift of His love, mercy and grace.
He offers us the gifts we truly value and need; forgiveness and everlasting life. The best part is that we give Him our sin and shame. His gift sets us free from the bondage of sin and the shame that comes from it.
We give Him the crappy gift of our sin and shame, and He gladly receives it from us.
Why would He do so much for us? For God so loved you, that He left His heavenly throne and in great humility entered into His own creation, not as a victorious warrior but rather a suffering servant.
He entered this world as a baby, fully dependent on his parents for care and protection. He knows the hardships and joys of life as a human being.
Christmas is not just about a baby being born. It is God humbling Himself to restore a relationship with a lost humanity. It is a free gift for you to receive that no one can steal or take from you.
If you already have received this gift, have you stuffed it into the couch cushions so no one can see your salvation? The gift of Jesus should be celebrated.
There should be lights, songs, gifts and gatherings as we celebrate Emmanuel, God with us and more so God is for us.
May this Christmas season be filled with Joy, Peace, and Hope that is found only in Christ Jesus as Lord.
