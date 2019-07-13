By DEEZIE SWEET
Guest Writer
Harvest Chapel will welcome Gloria Elliott to the community Sunday, July 14, at 6 p.m.
She will be appearing in the Harvest Chapel sanctuary on the corner of Center Road and Cortina Boulevard, Venice. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the ministry of this well-known music ministry woman.
Elliott was born to home missionaries and made her singing debut at age 4, standing on the altar of her father’s church in Salem, Virginia. This began a music ministry that would touch thousands from coast to coast.
As a young girl she dreamed of singing in the Revivaltime Choir, which was featured on the Assemblies of God international radio program. She was asked to be the soloist for this acclaimed broadcast, and this brought her dreams to reality.
After she was in this position, she was offered the opportunity to record on the Impact label in Nashville, Tennessee.
Since then Elliott has recorded several albums for many highly regarded music producers and arrangers, most recently for Gary Paxton on the GarPax label in Branson, Missouri.
One of the highlights of her ministry was working with Ralph Carmichael at the Red Rocks Theater in Denver, Colorado, as soloist for the Assemblies of God General Council Evening Celebrations. There, she joined other artists, such as Dino, Big John Hall and Ken Carter.
In 1990, Elliott experienced a devastating personal loss and illness that almost caused her to leave this ministry when a loving God restored her to new life and victory, and put new songs in her heart. She was offered the opportunity to begin recording once again.
She has also appeared at the Crystal Cathedral in Garden Grove, California, 700 Club, PTL, CTN, John Hagee TV and the New Jim Bakker show out of Blue Eye, Missouri.
Though Elliott has been privileged to present the gospel via song in many large arenas, her calling and her “real love” is Home Missions and ministering in small, rural churches. It is this calling that propels her to maintain an ongoing schedule of ministry at this time in her life.
Elliott is a wonderful example to all of us as she shares her musical talent as well as her Christian beliefs. Come and be blessed by this special lady.
If you have any questions or need directions to Harvest Chapel, 225 Cortina Blvd., Venice, call D. Sweet at 941-483-4751 or Pastor Phil Enloe at 941-391-1160.
