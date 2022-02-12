We attended a meeting last week at church regarding the Suncoast MCC golf fundraiser that is coming up in October of this year and Rev. Rick shared this story.
Michael and I enjoy watching golf on television and at one time I played golf on a fairly regular basis. OK – maybe I should clarify – I was a hacker!
It was great fun! To give you an idea of my ability as a golfer, if my score was under 100, I was happy. Needless to say, that didn’t happen very often.
One of the aspects of golf that I really liked was that if I shot poorly on one hole, when I teed up for the next hole, it was like starting over. That previous hole was in the past and now I could look at this new hole with the hope and confidence that I would hit par or better.
Being a follower of Jesus can at times be like a golf game. If we have a bad day or behaved in a way we regret, God gives us a second chance. The next day or even the next hour can be like that next hole of golf — full of promise and hope to do better.
Lamentations 3:21-23 says, “But this I call to mind, and therefore I have hope: The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; God’s mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness.”
Don’t lose heart! God’s mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning. Each day is like a second chance!
A second chance to show the love of God — a second chance to make a difference in someone’s life — a second chance to choose joy and laughter over sorrow and regret — a second chance to be a better spouse or friend!
We are thankful for second, third and fourth chances!. We are thankful that each day is a fresh start in life. Let’s tee up. See you on the green of life.
Blessings.
The Rev. Nancy Wilson is the senior pastor at Suncoast MCC and Rick Rhen-Sosbe is the assistant pastor.
