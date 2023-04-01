It is a schoolyard ritual as old as I can remember.
It begins with a cry of tears, followed by a child running to the supervising teacher, pointing out the one responsible for the injury.
In an effort to administer justice, the teacher summons the offender and places the two children face to face.
The ritual begins with “say you are sorry,” followed by a lowered head of guilt or the unmoved face of the offender speaking those very words. It didn’t matter if he meant it; he just needed to say the words.
The offended child is encouraged to accept this forced apology by saying “it’s all right.”
The teacher dismisses them both and resumes the search for peace and quiet in the schoolyard.
We don’t always mean it when we say we are sorry. We give whatever indications needed to appear sincere or reflect remorse for our actions, but too often we aren’t truly sorry.
It is not always all right to the one offended, and yet given the magic words of “I am sorry,” we are taught to let offenders off the hook.
Do we really let them off the hook?
The way we forgive each other is always a subjective exercise. We balance the weight of the offense with the sincerity of the apology and make a ruling on whether we accept the apology or not.
Sometimes we just settle in with the disappointment and move on, never to trust that person again.
God does not forgive us for the same reason that we forgive other people. We forgive others because we care about them, or because their apology seems sincere enough.
The reason we forgive others is for the sake of others.
We assume this is how it works with God, but it does not.
Modern Theologian Chad Bird describes God’s forgiveness this way: God does not forgive us because we confess. God does not forgive us because we’re sincerely repentant. God does not forgive us for any reason based on who we are or how good a life we are leading. He does not forgive us because of how earnestly we repent.
God forgives us graciously and beautifully for the sake of Jesus Christ and Him alone.
Psalm 25:11 reads, “For the sake of your name, O Lord, forgive my iniquity, though it is great.” God forgives us exclusively for His name’s sake.
He does this because he is a good and gracious God, slow to anger and abounding in love and grace.
As we look upon the cross this Good Friday and ponder the love of God expressed through the grace and mercy of Jesus, remember this is about the great work of Jesus on our behalf for God’s glory.
Yes, Jesus paid for the world’s sin, even today, even yours and mine. How great the name of our God who forgives us our sins, our transgressions, and redeems us back to himself because He is a good God.
As we celebrate Holy Week, let’s focus on who God is and our benefits in the power of His name.
Bob Haley is assistant pastor of Christ United Venice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.