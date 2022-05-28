Have you heard the saying “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure?” This came to mind as I observed this wood stork, accompanied by a hopeful ibis, guarding the dumpster at the local Burger King.
He looked rather serious, and took no interference from the congregation of ibises perched on the fence forming the dumpster enclosure.
Yes, did you notice that I called a group of ibises a “congregation?” Not a nod to the people whom I serve, but an actual term for a group of them. You don’t believe me? Well then, look it up!
Did you know that to God, we are treasure? In Deuteronomy 7:6, it is written, “For you are a people holy to the Lord your God. The Lord your God has chosen you out of all the peoples on the face of the earth to be his people, his treasured possession.”
With how people behave sometimes, I think that we are more kin to the dumpster contents, but not so with God.
We are His treasured possession, and He keeps us safe from any who would snatch us away.
What does Jesus say about treasure? The birds would gratefully settle for a random French fry or piece of bread. Who knows what else they hope to pluck from that dumpster?
Jesus tells us where to look for treasure, and trust me, it’s not in the trash. He tells us, “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and vermin destroy, and where thieves break in and steal. But store up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where moths and vermin do not destroy, and where thieves do not break in and steal.” Matt. 6:19-20.
I imagine that He could have included where storks pluck treasure out, but then He wasn’t in Florida.
What does it look like to store up treasures on earth? Have you heard that “he who dies with the most toys wins”? Well he still dies, doesn’t he, and then what?
What do possessions, achievements, good looks, and other worldly things mean in the end? Jesus tells us to have different priorities.
How do we build up heavenly treasure? In Mark 10:21, we read, “Jesus looked at him and loved him. ‘One thing you lack,’ he said. ‘Go, sell everything you have and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven. Then come, follow me.’”
Jesus is speaking to a rich young man who has asked how to get to inherit eternal life. He tells the man what to do. It’s a tough order, and the man just can’t do it. How about us?
To have treasure immune from the ravaging of the storks around us that would snatch it away, we must make a priority of being selfless, of sharing what we have with others.
When we hear of refugees displaced by war, we do something to help. We use the resources God has given us to make a positive difference in our communities.
We don’t hoard it for ourselves.
Can you imagine that wood stork plucking out a French fry and hopping over to a thin ibis nearby and offering it to the poor bird?
Of course you can’t. I can’t either, because by nature, they are greedy birds.
Well, so are we. Wouldn’t it be amazing if we broke the pattern and started acting like those Jesus called? Go ahead. I dare you (and me).
