Four hundred years.
God was silent with Israel for 400 years — a spiritual drought of unheard-of proportion for the times. The one true God of Israel had gone silent without sending prophets or intervening on their behalf.
During this time, Israel endured occupation by the Persians, the Greeks and the Romans without God’s intervention and divine protection.
Four hundred years and the people were understandably in a spiritual drought.
For some of us, our spiritual drought may feel 400 years in the making. While we understand that God is God and we are not, we haven’t seen much of God in our lives lately.
We look but do not perceive Him. We listen but we do not hear Him. All we see and hear are our own thoughts as we sit in the ashes of our lives.
In an effort to end our spiritual drought, we often stray into fringe teachings seeking out something new to tickle our intellect.
Some will return to church and sit in the pews hoping to experience God’s presence. We try to read Scripture, do Bible studies, participate in potluck dinners, and yet our prayers seem to bounce off the ceilings.
We feel alone in our spiritual existence, wondering why God isn’t helping.
Imagine waiting 400 years.
I give you John the Baptist, a voice of one, calling out in the wilderness to prepare the way of the Lord.
In the Gospel of John, John is at the river baptizing for repentance because he knows relief is coming from the drought, and we need to be ready.
John the Baptist said that “among you stands one you do not know. He is the one who comes after me, the thongs of whose sandals I am not worthy to untie.”
Jesus was there among the people and John knew it.
Even when we don’t seem to see or hear God, it does not mean He is not here with you. It is not His lack of presence, but our lack of perception.
We can reshape our thinking by acknowledging that Jesus is always with us. He said He would never depart from us, and that is the first step toward ending our drought.
Second, like John the Baptist, we need to remember we are not worthy of Jesus. It is not our self-worth that establishes our value, it is God’s opinion of our worth that counts.
Each of us is of sacred worth to God, so much so that He sent His only son to redeem us back to Himself.
God loves you, and that is enough. We should learn that His love is sufficient for all our needs.
Last, John the Baptist proclaimed, “Look, the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!”
When we again perceive the presence of God, it is our role to proclaim His presence to others.
There is something affirming to speak the name of Jesus out loud. To think it is important, to read it is good, but to speak it out loud to others is what breaks the bonds of fear and allows the reign of Jesus to save us from drought.
He is present. We are precious to Him. We should proclaim His name and walk through these times triumphantly from spiritual droughts to His reign in our lives.
We do not walk alone in this life. We walk with God, assured of our sacred worth by His love, and proclaiming the name of Jesus as we go.
