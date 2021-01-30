As we enter a new year with great hopes of a return to normal, I cannot help but look back at 2020 and ask, “Where was God?”
So many bad things happened, overshadowing all the good things, making them seem even worse.
The soul’s awareness of racial disparities. The COVID-19 pandemic, with so many sick. The loss of jobs. The loss of homes. Loneliness. Fear. Isolation. Hundreds of thousands dead around the world.
Some of our family and friends gone. Simply taken away from us.
In Jeremiah 31:9-11, we meet a people in exile at Babylon, a people for whom despair and grief seem to be the only options.
A seeming eternity of winter’s grasp dominates Psalm 147, with its images of God sending “snow like wool” and “frost like ashes.”
In Jeremiah, we feel this sense of human helplessness and hopelessness in exile apart from God. But God never left them in Babylon. God’s love of Israel is one of Israel’s sacred certainties that Jeremiah tried to instill in the minds of the people.
“Thus says the Lord: The people who survived the sword found grace in the wilderness …. With everlasting love have I loved you. Therefore I have continued my faithfulness to you.”
In spite of Israel’s failure, the voice of God affirms: “For I am a father to Israel, and Ephraim is my first born.” (Jeremiah 31:9)
After a full lifetime in exile, a generation had passed. Was there any hope?
But God declares: “See, I am going to bring them from the land of the north, and gather them from the farthest parts of the earth.”
God will bring them home.
God invites them to sing aloud and raise praises. Why? God intervened to liberate and a new life begins — a new life that was not expected.
The returning community, however, was a very different one from that which was carried into exile. The people taken into exile listed the royal family, the high officials, the King’s treasurer along with the rich and powerful.
Jeremiah now sees a difference in those gathered from the ends of the earth. These include the blind and the lame, those with children, those pregnant and those in labor. This is not a list of the rich and powerful and famous. It is a list of the most vulnerable and those in need, not the haughty and proud.
This is a people changed by their experience of loss and of exile.
I am always amazed how God uses ordinary people.
God chose a ragtag bunch of people — the Jews — to be the blessing for the world, not some high civilization with roots back thousand of years.
And God chose a humble carpenter and his wife as the parents of Jesus, not some model family of high-born, wealthy and influential people.
In Matthew 2:13-15, 19-23, Joseph and Mary found themselves in a situation similar to the Babylonian exiles. Can you imagine the stress this couple endured?
As required by the Romans, they are forced to leave home in Nazareth to travel to Bethlehem with Mary in late pregnancy. There is no place to stay. She is forced to give birth in a stable.
There are visits from shepherds and their flocks, babbling about angels. And then the Magi appear wanting to see the baby, who they say will be a king. That is a lot to take for a Nazarene carpenter and his young bride.
But the joy and excitement of the birth of Jesus turn to darkness and fear as they are disturbed by an angel who says they must get up and go again. They must now escape to exile in Egypt, to keep Herod from murdering the Christ child.
Imagine what Mary must have been thinking as she traveled across the desert so soon after childbirth, with a vulnerable newborn clutched to her chest. The way was long, a 12-day journey on a donkey across a hot and dusty desert, with water often poisoned by minerals and with thieves along the road and the threat of wild beasts.
They become stateless refugees, fleeing to protect their child. Yes, Joseph and Mary were refugees. Jesus was a refugee, like the many millions of refugees in our world today.
We do not know how long they were forced to stay in Egypt. Some traditions say as many as seven years. We really don’t know. But they finally did feel safe enough to return after the death of Herod.
There are times and events we do not understand. We are called to trust in God and not our own understanding.
In Jeremiah we learn that God has an agreement — a covenant — with his people. With us.
Regardless of how bleak the world may seem, God is with us. The light of Christ “shines in the darkness, and the darkness did not overcome it.” (John 1: 1-3)
Psalm 105:8 says: “God remembers the covenant forever, the promises God has made for a thousand generations.”
God brought the exiles home. Mary and Joseph brought Jesus home.
This is the story of deliverance and a return home.
As we enter 2021 let us remember that God’s love is with us in exile and in crisis and will bring us home again.
Changed, yes, but always loved.
