You are invited. John Stonestreet, president of The Colson Center for Christian Worldview and co-host of Breakpoint, will be the guest speaker of the upcoming conference focusing on grandparenting (visit: breakpoint.org).
His passion is to illuminate a Biblical worldview for today’s culture. Stonestreet is a speaker, writer, cultural commentator, and collaborator of worldview initiatives. With a focus on reaching the hearts of your grandchildren, he will present “Four Big Cultural Shifts and How to Help the Next Generation Navigate Them.”
If we want the next generation to trust Christ no matter the situation, it matters how they see us responding to a vastly changing culture. Where is our faith? Where is our trust? Stonestreet holds a master of arts in Christian thought from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School (Illinois), where he graduated with honors.
John and his wife Sarah were married in 2002. They live with their three daughters and one son in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The conference will be held at New Life Church, 5800 Tamiami Trail, South, Venice (3 miles south of Walmart on the right-hand side) on Tuesday, March 5, 7-9 p.m.
The cost is: $15 per individual; $25 per couple. Registration includes a complimentary copy of “A Practical Guide to Culture: Helping the Next Generation Navigate Today’s World” (John Stonestreet & Brett Kunkle).
RSVP to Jeff Rogers at 616-450-5117 or: jrogers@colsoncenter.org or online at: newlifevenice.org.
