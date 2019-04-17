Easter is a special time of the year for area Christian schools, including Venice Christian School and Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice and St. Mary Academy in Sarasota. Two of the activities they participate in during this time are Ash Wednesday services and Stations of the Cross.

Venice Christian will celebrate Easter by inviting the students’ grandparents to attend a special chapel service on campus on Thursday, April 18, from 9-11 a.m. to sing praises to God, and worship the Lord with a message from Pastor Phil Schmunk of First Christian Church in Venice.

Schools will be closed on Good Friday (April 19) for students to spend time with their families.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments