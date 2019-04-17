Easter is a special time of the year for area Christian schools, including Venice Christian School and Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice and St. Mary Academy in Sarasota. Two of the activities they participate in during this time are Ash Wednesday services and Stations of the Cross.
Venice Christian will celebrate Easter by inviting the students’ grandparents to attend a special chapel service on campus on Thursday, April 18, from 9-11 a.m. to sing praises to God, and worship the Lord with a message from Pastor Phil Schmunk of First Christian Church in Venice.
Schools will be closed on Good Friday (April 19) for students to spend time with their families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.