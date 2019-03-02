Epiphany Cathedral School kicked off the 2019 Catholic Schools’ Week by hosting a barbecue for school families. As part of the event, the alumni committee awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award to Gregg G. Hassler, Jr., DMD.
This award honors alumni who have continued the mission of Epiphany Cathedral School’s tradition of excellence and brought credit to the school by their personal accomplishment, professional achievement, humanitarian-service and faith-filled life.
Dr. Hassler is a graduate of Epiphany Cathedral School, Class of 1986. He started at Epiphany in first grade and continually excelled in academics, service and leadership. He served as a student government representative and was an Altar boy and choir member. He was Valedictorian of his eighth grade class.
He attended Cardinal Mooney High School, and graduated from University of Florida, College of Dentistry in 1999. He started his dental practice in Venice in 2007. His office website quote says, “Part of my job is to find out what my patients’ ideal desires are, then form a plan to allow them to reach their goals.”
The father of Claudia (Epiphany Alum and soon to be Cardinal Mooney graduate) and twin sons Gage and Lucas (soon to be Epiphany graduates), he loves spending time with his children.
Hassler is an active Epiphany Parishioner and an active parent at Epiphany Cathedral School. He has been a coach for his children’s soccer teams, serves on the Epiphany Endowment Committee and has served on the Epiphany Cathedral School Board as a member and as chair.
In addition to his stewardship work at Epiphany, Hassler is also very active in his community. He sits on the YMCA board and has many friends – many of whom he met as a student at Epiphany Cathedral School.
The Distinguished Alumni Award is intended to recognize those extraordinary alumni who have embodied faith, service and character professionally and in service to their community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.