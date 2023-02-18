VENICE — Guest teachers are coming soon to the meditation classes of the Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center (BLBMC) in Venice.
Anyone who is interested in mindfulness meditation or Buddhism is welcome to join the sessions.
Lama Karma of the Milarepa Retreat Center in Tennessee will conduct the evening meditation Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
Lisa Patterson is the new guest teacher for Sunday classes, 4 p.m., February — April. All sessions occur in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice, or by an online Zoom link.
About Lama Karma
Lama Karma (Justin Wall) currently teaches mindfulness and Buddhism in the areas of Hudson Valley, N.Y. and Happy Valley, Tenn. He is to lead the Wednesday meditation Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.
Lama Karma is the spiritual director of Milarepa Retreat Center in Tennessee and the founder of the eco-dharma Earth Vase Pilgrimage project that conducts wilderness retreats in the Smoky Mountains and elsewhere.
He also is a founding board member of the Lotus Light Contemplative Community Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.
He has been teaching since 2007, both as a facilitator of mindfulness and as a Lama in the Karma Kagyu Buddhist tradition. He is certified in mindfulness facilitation, Altruistic Open Mindfulness, Tibetan Inner Yoga, and Yantra Yoga.
Karma Lama previously conducted retreats at the former Venice Holistic Center. He and his wife, Karina, have a daughter, Gomadevi.
About Lisa Patterson
Lisa Patterson is currently facilitating the guided meditation and discussion of Buddhist teachings held Sundays at 4 p.m in the sanctuary of UUCOV, instead of Asta Linder.
Patterson said she was introduced to Theravada and Vipassana meditation as a youngster. Later, in her 50s, she was trained and credentialed as a Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) meditation instructor through the Brown University School of Public Health.
Her dedicated practice began and flourished with her recent cancer diagnosis.
With a 30-year career as a professional counselor and two degrees in psychology, she has long been a student of human behavior for herself and others. She sees and teaches meditation as a pathway to mental, physical, and spiritual health, taking joy in facilitating the basic skills of meditation for overall personal and community wellness.
Some of the subjects she explores with respect to mindfulness meditation are well-being, grief, pain, equanimity, death, insight, and living life fully.
About Vimala Franklin
On the last Sunday of the month, the BLBMC schedule changes to a Zoom-only class that features a book study. Vimala (Judy) Franklin regularly facilitates this class.
She has been a student of Buddhism since 1995 and recently studied with Bhante Sujatha at the Blue Lotus International Temple in Illinois.
Beginning March 26, the class is to focus on The Buddha’s Teaching on Social and Communal Harmony, edited by Bhikkhu Bodhi.
Blue Lotus Meditation Center, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, does not charge for its classes but gratefully accepts donations to its building fund to replace its Venice Center that was destroyed during tropical Storm Elsa in the summer of 2021.
To learn more, send email to info@blbmc.org or call 941-323-8033.
